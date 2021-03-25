1,989 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala after 51K tests; 12 deaths recorded on Thursday

Kerala recorded 1,989 new COVID-19 cases and 1,865 recoveries on Thursday. The new infections were found after testing 51,027 samples taking the test positivity rate to 3.9%.

The state has 24,380 active patients now.

Of the new cases, 1,746 had contracted the virus through contact while 75 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 153 is yet to be traced.

The state has reported 1,111,897 COVID-19 infections so far. Of this, 10,82,668 recovered.

Fifteen health workers too contracted the virus on the day – 8 in Kannur, 3 in Kollam, and 2 each in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.

One South Africa returnee had tested positive for the virus after Wednesday afternoon. Kerala has reported 11 cases of mutated variants of the virus so far. Recently, 102 UK returnees, 5 South Africa returnees and 1 brazil returnee had tested positive in Kerala. Out of this 108, 101 have recovered.

12 more COVID deaths

Twelve COVID deaths too were confirmed. With this, COVID death toll rises to 4,539.

Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Kozhikode - 301 (292 contact cases)

Kannur - 205 (150)

Thiruvananthapuram - 202 (160)

Malappuram - 193 (185)

Ernakulam - 188 (182)

Kottayam - 152 (132)

Kollam - 147 (137)

Alappuzha - 110 (107)

Pathanamthitta - 101 (75)

Thrissur - 94 (92)

Kasaragod - 92 (85)

Idukki - 89 (86)

Palakkad - 72 (22)

Wayanad - 43 (41)

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 175

Kollam - 135

Pathanamthitta - 104

Alappuzha - 111

Kottayam - 128

Idukki - 59

Ernakulam - 171

Thrissur - 185

Palakkad - 45

Malappuram - 185

Kozhikode - 296

Wayanad - 43

Kannur - 147

Kasaragod - 81

Testing and Quarantine

Till Thursday, 1,28,61,734 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 1,27,105 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 1,23,359 are under home or institutional quarantine while 3,746 are in hospital. A total of 534 were admitted in hospitals on Thursday.

Three regions have been designated as hotspots while four were removed from the list. The state has 353 hotspots now.