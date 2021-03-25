1.09 lakh people have votes in more than 1 constituency, claims Chennithala

Kannur: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has alleged that as many as 1,09,693 people have votes in more than one constituency, and have voter ID cards for both the constituencies.

Chennithala has also released the figures with regard to this. This is in addition to the 3.25 lakh bogus votes on the list.

"The Commission should intervene and remove the second votes. The voters' list should be made flawless. Unlike the chief minister, I am not talking politics in this issue,"Chennithala said.

"If like how the chief minister said there are bogus votes of Congress workers, that also needs to be found out. The Left-leaning officers have a role in adding the double entries. This is the Left conspiracy to subvert the people’s mandate. The Chief Electoral Officer can still intervene to ensure the conduct of a transparent election," Chennithala pointed out.

The opposition leader also revealed from which constituencies the double entries were made for Irikkur, Azhikode, Cherthala and Kundara constituencies. A total of 1,205 voters from other constituencies have votes in the Cherthala constituency as well. Similarly, Irikkur had 537 such voters, Azhikode 710, and Kundara 387. At Cherthala in Alappuzha, votes from Poonjar in Kottayam district have also been added.

Constituencies and voters included there from other constituencies:

* Cherthala (1205)

Poonjar 104

Aroor 729

Ambalappuzha 372

* Azhikode (710)

Payyannur 44

Kalliasseri 124

Taliparamba 204

Irikkur 56

Kannur 282

* Irikkur (537)

Payyannur 127

Kalliasseri 91

Taliparamba 242

Azhikode 47

Kannur 30

* Kundara (387)

Punalur 89

Chadayamangalam 80

Kollam 218

Officials too to face action

The Election Commission has made it clear that legal action would be taken against the voter, who did bogus voting, and the poll official, who connived in this.

The police can take a suo motu case as per the provisions in the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of the People Act. Those who do bogus voting can be imprisoned for up to three years and slapped with a fine, as per the IPC 171F and 171D. Action can be initiated against the polling official, as per the Section 134 of Representation of the People Act.