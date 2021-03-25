Manjeswaram candidates speak: Ashraf, Surendran and Rameshan exude confidence of victory

This is the third report from the Manjeswaram assembly constituency, which is witnessing a tough battle among the United Democratic Front, National Democratic Alliance and Left Democratic Front. Read the first two stories on How BJP's strategy to consolidate Hindu votes will benefit Muslim League & What are the IUML, BJP strategies in 8 gram panchayats.

As the election campaign is set to enter the final phase, the United Democratic Front (UDF), National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Left Democratic Front (LDF) have embarked on a mission to woo the voters in Manjeswaram, the northernmost constituency in Kerala that shares multiple borders with Karnataka.

The outcome is crucial for all the three fronts.

While UDF candidate AKM Ashraf is keen to retain the seat, NDA's K Surendran is aiming to clinch the seat that he had lost by the proverbial 'cup and lip' in 2016, while LDF candidate V V Rameshan wants to regain the seat LDF had won in 2006.

Onmanorama caught up with the candidates during their campaign in various parts of Manjeswaram constituency recently.

A major chunk of Hindus in Manjeswaram are secular, they won't vote BJP: Ashraf

AKM Ashraf hails from Manjeswram. He claims that he knows every nook and cranny of the constituency and people will elect him wholeheartedly.

What are your chances in this election?

I am from Manjeswaram. I studied here. I am a graduate in Kannada literature. I am familiar with the constituency. So voters in Manjeswaram will definitely choose me.

Why are you stressing on your 'Kannada' knowledge?

Because Manjeswaram needs a representative who knows them and their problems. A majority of the people here speak Kannada and Tulu. We are linguistic minorities and we are facing a lot of issues. We don't have adequate educational institutions and quality teaching staff. Only a person who lives here can understand these problems.

But votes here mainly consolidate based on religion, isn't it?

Manjeswaram is a UDF stronghold. A major chunk of the voters here are secular. Majority of the Hindus here oppose BJP and its politics. Secular Hindus will never vote for BJP.

LDF had won here in 2006. BJP's K Surendran had rattled UDF in 2016. Then how can you claim that Manjeswaram is a UDF stronghold?

A lot of local issues were at play in 2006. Disharmony in Muslim community was the reason for the 2016 scare. All the issues have been sorted out now. All the Muslim religious groups are supporting me now.

Who is your main opponent here?

The fight in Manjeswaram is between UDF and NDA. LDF's vote share will nosedive this time.

Is NDA's K Surendran giving you a tough fight?

Surendran has raised many baseless allegations against the voters in Manjeswram after his defeat in 2016. He termed Manjeswram residents who work in the Gulf countries as fraudsters. He said those who voted against him were terrorists. Voters here would give him a fitting reply this time.

UDF in general and Muslim League fared badly in local body elections in 2020. Will it affect your chances?

Many local issues affected Muslim League's poor performance in the local body polls. We lost power in Manjeswaram and Vorkady gram panchayats. But all the issues have been sorted out and UDF is standing united now.

Which panchayats will give you the maximum number of votes?

I will get a major chunk of votes from all eight panchayats in the constituency. Manjsewaram, Mangalpady and Kumbla will give me an unassailable lead.

I will win by 10,000 votes in Manjeswaram: K Surendran

BJP leader K Surendran is contesting from Manjeswaram for the third time. On his debut in 2011, he lost to UDF's PB Abdul Razak by 5,828 votes. Five years later, he rattled Razak and lost by just 89 votes. However, he sounded confident about his victory this time.

What about your chances in Manjeswaram this time?

I have got a 100 per cent winning chance this time. Voters in Manjeswaram have not forgotten my 89-vote loss in 2016. UDF had snatched victory from us through fraudulent means. Voters would take revenge for that defeat this time. I will win by 10,000 votes.

Is Manjeswaram witnessing a triangular fight?

Only the LDF can ensure a triangular fight in Manjeswaram. If the LDF candidate gets his share of votes, then the contest will be triangular. If it transfers its votes, then the contest will turn into a direct fight between NDA and UDF.

Do you see any possibility of the LDF vote being transferred to the UDF?

LDF's biggest enemy is BJP. They do not want us to emerge winners in the election. V V Rameshan's candidature reinforces our doubts of a vote transfer to UDF. He is a weak candidate. He is not a familiar face in Manjeswaram. LDF's planned vote transfer will figure prominently in our campaign.

Why are you alleging LDF will transfer votes to UDF? Don't you think NDA too can get those votes?

CPM has the habit of transferring votes to UDF. That is why I am raising this allegation.

Do you think Manjeswaram is witnessing a polarising election campaign with Hindus on one side and Muslims on the other?

BJP is not polarising the electorate. Muslim League has the habit of dividing the society.

How do you rate your campaign in Manjeswaram?

We are not erecting too many election hoardings or conducting poll rallies in Manjeswaram. Our focus is on house visits. BJP's prominent national leaders will come to Manjeswaram soon.

Which panchayats will give you the maximum number of votes?

I will gain six of the eight gram panchayats.

LDF is fighting NDA in Manjeswaram: V V Rameshan

LDF candidate and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader V V Rameshan says he is harping on development to counter communal polarisation in Manjeswaram.

What are your chances in this election?

LDF's CH Kunhambu had won Manjeswaram in 2006. I am going to win this time comfortably.

Who is your main opponent here?

LDF is taking on NDA in Manjeswaram.

But UDF and NDA are saying LDF is not a major force to reckon with this time?

People will answer them on April 6.

Why are you not considering UDF as an opponent?

UDF has lost its relevance in Manjeswaram. Voters elected several UDF representatives, but they have not done anything for the development of Manjeswaram. They seek votes on communal lines. They are just polarising the society.

Why are you saying LDF is fighting only BJP?

LDF is the only force that can fight BJP in Kerala.

Why are you harping on development?

I have done many good works as the chairman of the Kanhangad municipality. Manjeswaram has a lot of development potential. The Managluru airport is nearby. This can be utilised to promote tourism and information technology industries.

Which all panchayats will give you the maximum number of votes?

LDF has performed well in all the eight panchayats in the local body election in 2020. So I am confident of gaining leads in all the panchayats.