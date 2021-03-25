Malayalam
Priyanka Gandhi to campaign in Kerala on March 30, 31

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi meets public during an election campaign rally ahead of Assam assembly polls, at Purabangla in Golaghat district, Monday, March 22, 2021. PTI
Our Correspondent
Published: March 25, 2021 12:00 PM IST
Topic | Kerala Assembly Elections

New Delhi: After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi will also arrive in Kerala for the final phase of the party campaign for the April 6 Assembly elections. Rahul Gandhi was in the state earlier this week and would be back for campaigning.

With Rahul Gandhi too returning, the High Command reckons that the morale of the workers and candidates would be boosted, and the party would be able to surpass the Left campaign which centres around Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The results in certain constituencies, which is witnessing neck-to-neck contests, are likely to determine who would emerge to rule the state. In such a scenario, the Congress is hopeful that the campaigning by the charismatic leaders Rahul and Priyanka would ensure victory in these constituencies.

Rahul Gandhi will return to Kerala on Friday for a two-day campaigning in Malappuram, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts. Large meetings would be avoided, and Rahul will instead take part in roadshows and small meetings, centring around constituencies.

Priyanka will campaign in Kerala on March 30 and 31. Leaders are considering to hold a public meeting at the Thekkinkadu Maidan in Thrissur. The High Command has directed the state leadership to present Priyanka in a way that evokes the memory of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

