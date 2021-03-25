Malayalam
Wife, friend arrested over man’s murder

Published: March 25, 2021 12:10 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Aryanad: The police have arrested a woman and a man over the murder of the woman’s husband, who was also a friend of the arrested person. The victim was Arun (36) of Cheruthalaykkal House, Pandarakonam in Anad, Nedumangad in Thiruvananthapuram district and the those nabbed are his wife Anju (27) and Sreeju alias Unni (36) of S S Nivas, Chandramangalam, Anad.

According to the police, Arun and Anju were an estranged couple. While Anju lived at a house belonging to a relative in Kulappada, Uzhamalaykkal, Arun stayed at a lodge in Nedumangad. The crime took place on Tuesday night after Arun reached the house where Anju lived on learning that Sreeju too was there.

Anju and Arun were married 10 years ago against the wishes of their parents. One year ago, they shifted to the house in Kulappada after Anju grew close to Sreeju. However, differences emerged between the couple and Anju prevented Arun from coming to the house. A month ago, Arun shifted to the lodge.

On the day of the incident, Arun arrived at Anju’s house around 10:30pm and entered into an argument with Sreeju, who was already there. The dispute soon escalated and Sreeju kicked Arun and fatally stabbed him, according to the police.

When the police arrived, initially Anju owned up the crime saying that it was she who had stabbed Arun. Meanwhile, Sreeju also said that the murder was committed by him. However, during detailed interrogation, Anju changed her statement.

Arun and Anju have a daughter, Sikha. Sreeju also is a married man.

