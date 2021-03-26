After initial flare-up over candidates all quite normal in Irikkur, Kuttiady, Elathur, Ponnani

Both the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front had run into stiff opposition from their own camps over the candidate choices in a few legislative assembly constituencies such as Irikkur, Kuttiady, Elathur and Ponnanni. With the voting day less than a fortnight away, campaigning is now set to pick up further pace as the irritants over the candidates have been ironed here.

Here is a status report on the political situation at these four constituencies soon after the crises were defused.

Irikkur: Single group

The 'A' group in the Congress had raised a banner of revolt when the party announced Sajeev Joseph as its candidate in Irikkur. Senior leader Oommen Chandy intervened in the issue to find a solution. The group leaders are all now in hectic campaign mode, presenting a picture of unity. Candidate Joseph's stand-unity first, campaign later, too, helped in finding a solution. KPCC general secretary Sony Sebastian is also campaigning for Joseph. The 'A' group had demanded Sebastian as the candidate. Leaders, who had resigned from party posts protesting against the denial of the seat to their preferred candidate, have withdrawn their resignations. Irikkur is considered to be a sure seat of the Congress, but it has to be seen whether the initial rumblings of rebellion could affect the choices of the voters.

Kuttiady: No dissent, all together

CPM workers had hit the streets, protesting against the party's decision to hand over the seat to Kerala Congress (M). With the KC(M) returning the seat, and CPM fielding K P Kunhammed Kutty, as demanded by the party workers, its cadres are working overtime to register a win. CPM has also decided against initiating disciplinary action against the dissenters before the polls. The three local leaders, who led the dissent, are active on the campaign trail.

Elathur: Rush to catch up

The opposition by Congress workers had prevented candidate Sulfikar Mayoori of the Mani C Kappen-led Nationalist Congress Kerala from starting the campaign. He is now actively campaigning after M K Raghavan, MP, who had been opposed to NCK contesting from Elathur, inaugurated his election convention.

Ponnani: United stand

The CPM was split over the candidature of P Nandakumar, a member of the party's state committee. The party is now working together for Nandakumar. T M Siddique, who was the preferred candidate of a section opposed to Nandakumar, is also actively campaigning in the constituency. The campaign convention was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.