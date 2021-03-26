1,825 new COVID cases in Kerala after 52,252 tests on Friday

Kerala reported 1,825 new COVID cases and 1,917 recoveries on Friday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 24,274.

So far, 10,84,585 have been cured of the virus.

Of the new cases, 1,612 contracted the virus through contact while 71 came from outside the state.

Twelve are healthcare workers.

A total of 52,252 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,29,13,986 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate, i.e. the number of people likely to contract the virus in a group of 100, in the state is 3.49.

Kozhikode, Kannur and Kollam districts reported the most cases - 262, 245 and 173 respectively.

Fourteen COVID deaths too were confirmed on Friday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 4,553.

There are currently 1,27,542 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 1,23,751 are under home or institutional quarantine while 3,791 are in hospitals.