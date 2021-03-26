Deep-sea fishing row: WhatsApp chats put CMO in a spot

Kochi: The Kerala government had tried to shift the blame on inking the controversial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on deep-sea fishing to a bureaucrat. The chief minister and the minister of fisheries had also feigned ignorance as the Opposition leader exposed the pact with US-based EMCC International. Now documents procured under the Right To Information Act and even WhatsApp chats confirm that the Chief Minister's Office was privy to the efforts of the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation Limited to conclude the deal.

The WhatsApp chats of KSIN MD N Prasanth with Chief Minister's Additional Private Secretary Major Dinesh Bhaskaran and Additional Chief Secretary T K Jose have revealed that they were aware of the MoU signed with the EMCC International.

As the deal came to limelight recently Fisheries minister J Mercykutty Amma had disparaged Prasanth for working out the agreement. CM Pinarayi Vijayan and his ministers tried to wash their hands of the deal as the Opposition alleged that it was against the interests of the fisherfolks.

Chat with Major Dinesh Bhaskaran

* (date not clear)

N Prasanth: Thanks bro. Expecting one big event. We might get Singapore cooperation. If the things get done before the poll announcement, it can be presented as a major event. Several job opportunities too.

Major Dinesh Bhaskaran: Great sir.

* February 1, 2021

Prasanth: Bro. Tomorrow we might sign a MoU and get a major work order from a USA-based company directly to KSINC. Rs 1,250-crore worth work as first tranche. Primarily focussing on fisheries and trawlers. Negotiations on. If things work out positively, please update the CM as this is a big deal.

Major Dinesh Bhaskaran: Will do that sir.

* February 2

Prasanth: Confirmed. At 12 noon, we are signing the MoU. Rs 1,200 crore work order. Will send the details and press release based on that. The party had come through ASCEND Kerala and agreed to invest Rs 100 crore. Now, it is Rs 1,250 crore through KSINC.

Major Dinesh Bhaskaran: Congrats sir. This is a great news.

Prasanth: Definitely, bro. They are ready to invest further in selected sectors through the KSINC.

* February 3

N Prasanth forwards the press release on signing the Rs 2,950-crore MoU to Major Dinesh Bhaskaran. For that, Dinesh Bhaskaran responded with an emoji of clapping hands.

Chat with T K Jose

* February 2

N Prasanth: Sir, signed a Rs 2,950-crore MoU and work order with the US-based EMCC on behalf of the KSINC today.

(Photo of the event)

T K Jose: Very good. You will give good publicity, right?

N Prasanth: Sure, sir.

The event's photo and press release were forwarded to the CM's press secretary P M Manoj on February 2 via WhatsApp.