Keralite classical singer Jayaraj Narayanan dies in vehicle crash in US

Chicago: Jayaraj Narayanan, noted Carnatic and Hindustani vocal musician from Kerala, died in a road accident here in the United States.

Details of the accident are awaited. Of late Jayaraj had conducted several classical and semiclassical concerts across the US.

Jayaraj made a mark with classical, devotional and popular songs. He had sung in several languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam in his brief career.

An alumnus of the Sri Uthradam Thirunal RLV College of Music, Tripunithura, Jayaraj was the recipient of several awards at a young age.

He came to limelight after winning the first Asianet Voice of the Week music competition in 1996.

He had rendered his voice on All-India Radio programmes several times.

The bereaved family members include wife Maya and children Meghna and Gauri. His parents are Narayanan Kutty and Shantakumari of Jayalayam House at Eroor, a Kochi suburb.