Ground Report | In Thrikkakara, a popular doctor tries to upset a star politician

Among the major candidates contesting the April 6 Kerala Legislative Assembly polls you may find it difficult to identify one, at least, if you spot him in a crowd. That is Dr J Jacob, the LDF-backed independent candidate in the Thrikkakara constituency in Ernakulam district. He is least bothered about the traditional attires of a typical Kerala politician. An orthopaedician at the Ernakulam Medical Trust Hospital, Dr Jacob is on the campaign front clad in his usual pants and shirts.

In Thrikkakara, Jacob is taking on incumbent MLA and Congress strongman P T Thomas. Thomas is someone who has been breathing politics since his college days while Jacob is not a full-time politician.

Then how did the medico become the Left front's candidate? “The party decided. So I became the candidate,” Jacob told Onmanorama in his typical style. It seems he likes economy of words.

Here goes an interaction with him as Onmanorama confronted him as he came out of a house at Vazhakkala where he had gone to console a bereaved family:

Q: What's your political background and connection with the Left?

A: I'm the vice president of the district sports council. I have been with the Left at least for the past 15 years, not actively but for other welfare activities.

Q: You are facing incumbent MLA P T Thomas who is a Congress leader with a clean image.

A: Who said that he has a clean image?

Q: What's the political situation in Thrikkakara?

A: You tell me. I'm very happy with the crowds. You guys should tell me what's the political situation.

Q: Your tagline is “Thiruthan Thrikkakara” (For a retification in Thrikkakara). What's there to rectify?

A: It has been 10 years (since the constituency was established). There's zero development. That's what we want to rectify.

Q: What are your priorities?

A: Primary healthcare centre, water scarcity, transport, not Metro but inland roads. All these are my priorities.

Q: Are you really confident?

A: Otherwise, do you think I will work like this? Hundred per cent we are winning.

LDF workers in Thrikkakara are upbeat about the doctor's candidature. They think the Left front can win the seat this time with the popularity and personal appeal of Dr Jacob. “At first we had some apprehensions about his candidature because he is not a full-time politician. But within one week of his campaign, he changes our perceptions. Wherever he goes he impresses the people. Also, a lot of his patients are in different parts of the constituency,” a local party leader at Vazhakkala told Onmanorama.

The Manorama News survey which predicts an LDF win in Thrikkakara also bolsters their confidence.

PT's progress report and popularity

Thomas, better known as PT, is facing the people again with a detailed progress report. He flaunts the development and welfare projects that were initiated in the past five years. They include conservation of the Edappally canal, conversion of 20 schools into hi-tech ones using MLA funds and the development of the Kakkanad Cooperative Hospital.

He also says that the Kochi Metro's extension to Kakkanad would have already been completed if a UDF government had been in power in the past five years.

His plus point is his familiarity with the nooks and crannies of the constituency. This time, his major promises include a solution to the water woes of Thrikkakara. In fact, water shortage features prominently in the poll planks of all the three major candidates in Thrikkakara.

PT is undoubtedly popular among the electorate of Thrikkakara and many think that he could easily retain the seat. He was also very active in the sessions of the Assembly and his fierce debates with the ruling members, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on issues like the gold smuggling scam had hit the headlines.

The LDF cadre is trying to rake up a controversy over the MLA's attempt to mediate a land dispute in the constituency.

The BJP-led NDA has fielded S Saji who had contested last time too. In 2016, he had polled 21,247 votes. That time, PT had won against CPM's Sebastian Paul by a margin of 11,996 votes.

Fringe players too in the fray

Apart from the three major fronts, both the Kitex-backed Twenty-20 and We for People party, two civil society movements which had made gains in the local body polls, have fielded their candidates in Thrikkakara. Dr. Terry Thomas Edathotty is the Twenty-20 candidate while We for has fielded Riyas Yusuff.

The votes these candidates would garner may have an impact on the poll outcome.