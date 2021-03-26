Man shot dead for questioning abusive neighbour

Cherupuzha (Kannur): A 62-year-old man was shot dead for questioning his abusive neighbour here.

Identifying the deceased as Kongayil Sebastian alias Baby, police said, adding that a search has been launched for the suspect, Vadethuruthel Tomy, aged 45.

Tracing the incidents that led to the murder, police said an inebriated Tomy hurled expletives at Sebastian around 8.30 am on Thursday. When questioned of his abusive behaviour, Tomy went into his house and emerged with a gun to shoot Sebastian down.

The gunshot alerted a few labourers who were clearing the woods nearby. They rushed a bleeding Sebastian to a private hospital at Cherupuzha, but his life could not be saved.

The body was later shifted to the Medical College morgue at Pariyaram.

Police said Tomy went into hiding soon after the incident. Finger-print experts and the dog squad examined the scene. A sniffer dog that went about a kilometre through the forest towards Karnataka.

Neighbours said Tomy frequently created trouble after consuming alcohol.

Sebastian is survived by wife Molly, children Vipin and Soumya, and son-in-law Jojan.