Pinarayi and son-in-law Riyas plough their own furrows on the campaign trail

If both Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and P A Mohammed Riyas secure victories in the April 6 elections, it would be for the first time that a father-in-law and a son-in-law would be elected to the Kerala Legislative Assembly together.

Both are now busy in the midst of the election campaign though Pinarayi has to attend to the duties as the chief political executive of the state too.

As the national President of the Democratic Youth Federation of India, Riyas has altogether different tasks apart from the electioneering challenges.

Pinarayi’s approach



Not just the developments in his own constituency of Dharmadom in Kannur district, CM Pinarayi Vijayan has to keep a tab on all the constituencies in the state. This is the reason why he finished the first phase of campaigning in Dharmadom earlier itself and left for campaigning in other districts.



The CM had arrived at his house in Pinarayi on March 8 along with his wife Kamala, daughter Veena and grandson Ishan Vijay. He left for campaigning in other districts on March 17. But Kamala, Veena and Ishan stayed back in Pinarayi. The CM calls home twice a day to enquire about the developments.

CM Pinarayi follows his daily routines, irrespective of whether he is at home or elsewhere. He wakes up before 5 am and does not skip his daily exercise or the newspaper reading. He does not usually drink tea or coffee. Drinks lukewarm water along with his food.

If party workers or someone else arrive at his house in the morning, he would meet them. After that, he would leave on time for the scheduled destination as per his itinerary. A stickler for punctuality, the CM is always careful that he arrives at his destination at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time.

He does not engage in political consultations with his family members. His daughter Veena's husband Mohammed Riyas is contesting from the Beypore Legislative Assembly constituency in the Kozhikode district. But they do not meet as they are in two different places.

Political discussions are not common during family gatherings either. Pinarayi is of the opinion that such discussions should be restricted to party forums.

Riyas' game plan



Riyas' campaign begins at 7 am. He personally meets his voters or seeks votes over the phone. He begins the tour of his constituency by 9 am. Already two rounds of the constituency have been completed. The third round is on now. Receptions are held at 33 centres daily; with one centre in each booth. He goes to sleep after midnight, while listening to songs. He has kept aside some time for exercises after he wakes up at 5 am.



Riyas' house is at Kottooli in Kozhikode. After the campaigning began, he has been living at a rented accommodation within the Beypore constituency along with the party workers. He talks over the phone daily with his parents, wife and children.

Riyas says CM Pinarayi accords the same consideration to Beypore as the other constituencies.

CM Pinarayi would be in Kozhikode district on March 28, but Beypore is not part of the five centres where he would be making public addresses.

The joint event for four constituencies, including Beypore, has been scheduled to be held at the Kozhikode beach.

Grandson’s birthday



If not for the hectic campaigning, the CM would have had his lunch at the 'Pravik' house at Pinarayi along with his family on Thursday. It was his grandson Ishan's birthday on Thursday. As his grandfather was not at home, the family limited the birthday celebrations to just cutting a cake.

