2,055 new COVID cases in Kerala after 52,288 tests on Saturday

Kerala reported 2,055 new COVID cases and 2,084 recoveries on Saturday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 24,231.

So far, 10,86,669 people have been cured of the virus.

Of the new cases, 1,773 contracted the virus through contact while 82 came from outside the state.

Twenty-five are healthcare workers.

A total of 52,288 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,29,66,274 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate, i.e. the number of people likely to contract the virus in a group of 100, in the state is 3.93.

Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Kannur districts reported the most cases - 263, 247 and 222 respectively.

Fourteen COVID deaths too were confirmed on Saturday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 4,567.

There are currently 1,28,286 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 1,24,452 are under home or institutional quarantine while 3,834 are in hospitals.