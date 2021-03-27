Missing interior designer likely left Kerala the day daughter was found dead in river

Kochi: Five days after an interior designer went missing and his daughter's body was fished out from the Muttar river at Manjummel near Kalamassery, investigation revealed that the former's car had crossed the inter-state check-post at Walayar in Kerala's Palakkad district.

After going through CCTV images the police have confirmed that the car of Sanu Mohan had passed the check-post around 2 am on Monday.

The same day his daughter 13-year-old Vaiga was found dead in the river. The autopsy revealed that the death could have been caused by drowning.

Sanu was also reported to be missing on Sunday, along with his daughter, and searches were conducted for him along the entire stretch of the Muttar River and also at the spot from where Vaiga's body was found.

If he had jumped into the river, the body should have resurfaced by now, according to the personnel of the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services.

Now, the probe has been extended to Coimbatore and other parts of Tamil Nadu to trace the car. But no leads could be found so far.

Sanu, who took up interior designing contracts in Kochi, was reportedly facing a financial crisis and owed money to several people.

On Sunday evening, he had dropped his wife Remya off at her residence in Alappuzha, and left with Vaiga on the pretext of visiting someone. The father and daughter did not return even late in the night, and attempts to contact him over the phone failed.