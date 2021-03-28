2,216 new COVID cases in Kerala after 47,229 tests on Sunday

Kerala reported 2,216 new COVID cases and 1,853 recoveries on Sunday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 24,582.

So far, 10,88,522 have been cured of the virus.

Of the new cases, 1,931 contracted the virus through contact while 92 came from outside the state.

Twenty-three are healthcare workers.

A total of 47,229 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,30,13,503 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate, i.e. the number of people likely to contract the virus in a group of 100, in the state is 4.69.

Kozhikode, Kannur and Ernakulam districts reported the most cases - 403, 285 and 220 respectively.

Twelve COVID deaths too were confirmed on Sunday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 4,579.

There are currently 1,29,264 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 1,25,392 are under home or institutional quarantine while 3,872 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-down of today's cases:

Kozhikode - 403 (contact cases - 389)

Kannur - 285 (192)

Ernakulam - 220 (208)

Malappuram - 207 (202)

Thrissur - 176 (172)

Kasaragod - 163 (136)

Thiruvananthapuram - 147 (91)

Kottayam - 139 (124)

Kollam - 127 (119)

Alappuzha - 94 (92)

Pathanamthitta - 82 (72)

Wayanad - 64 (61)

Palakkad - 63 (28)

Idukki - 47 (45)

Here's the district-wise break-down of today's recoveries:

Ernakulam - 326

Kozhikode - 257

Thiruvananthapuram - 174

Malappuram - 166

Thrissur - 155

Kollam - 148

Kannur - 140

Pathanamthitta - 139

Kottayam - 122

Palakkad - 85

Alappuzha - 45

Kasaragod - 36

Wayanad - 35

Idukki - 25