'Wider and faster,' Experts project likely impact of second COVID wave on Kerala

The second wave of COVID-19 is likely to sweep through Kerala much faster than the first, health experts have warned.

A surge in the spread of the disease is likely in the next two months, experts said. Most people have become complacent, thinking the pandemic is over. This is not the case. The upcoming Assembly polls have diverted the attention from the disease, they stated.

Experts felt most people have abandoned the precautions required to reduce the chances of catching SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Considering the possibility of the wider and speedy spread, the Department of Health has issued an advisory, asking all aged above 45 to get vaccinated without delay. So far, only 30 lakh people have received the shots.

If the active case pool had touched 60,000 from 30,000 in 23 days during the first wave, now it took merely 10 days. Additionally, the daily number of COVID positive cases have crossed 2,000.

Kerala, on Saturday, reported 2,055 COVID-19 positive cases, taking the cumulative tally to 11,15,777.

The mortality rate, too, could show an increase since the spread would be wider. The election campaigners, who lower the guard against COVID-19, and the Easter and Vishu festivities add to the concern of the health experts.

According to the latest government-issued sero-survey findings, 38 lakh people in Kerala had caught COVID-19. A majority of the State's 3.4 crore population are still vulnerable to SARS-CoV-2, which calls for an expedited vaccination drive.