'Thrissur Pooram will be limited to rituals': Devaswoms spar with Collector over ticketing norms for Exhibition

Thrissur: The two temple authorities that organise the grand temple festival Thrissur Pooram are upset over the continuing curbs in view of the COVID-19 pandemic even as several other mass events are being held mostly unhindered.

The Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady Devaswoms have informed the Trichur District Collector that the Pooram would be restricted to just the rituals if only online ticketing is insisted for public entry to the annual fair held prior to it. To express their dismay the Devaswoms boycotted the meet called by the Collector S Shanavas the other day.

As the temple bodies use the revenue from the exhibition to conduct the grand Pooram festivities, they fear any limits on public participation could constrict its finances. Owing to the lockdowns and other curbs on public gathering even temple revenues have shrunk over the last year coinciding with the onslaught of the COVID-19.

The fair known as the Thrissur Pooram Exhibition or the All-India Agricultural, Industrial, Educational and Cultural Exhibition is organised jointly by Paramekkavu Bagavathi Temple Devaswom and Thiruvambadi Sri Krishna Temple Devaswom, ahead of the Thrissur Pooram. The venue is the Thekkinkadu Maidan, a grove around the famed Wadakkunnathan Temple, in the heart of the Thrissur city.

The Devaswoms blamed the Collector for trying to impose new conditions, which are contrary to the decisions taken at the Chief Secretary's meet.

In his letter on Saturday, the Collector had said that entry should be permitted for exhibition with only online tickets and that too just 200 people should be allowed entry at once. Subsequently, the Devaswoms made their stance clear.

The Thrissur Pooram 2021 is to be held late next month.

The argument of Devaswoms

In a letter addressed to the Collector the Devaswoms argued that if there is no regulation on people's entry to the malls and theatres that are built on 20 cents then why impose restrictions only for Pooram that is held on large ground.

Also, political rallies in which thousands of people took part were held on the same ground recently. Pooram too should be allowed the permissions availed for such public activities, they demanded.

Moreover, commoners are unlikely to book tickets online.

The Devaswom authorities reminded that at the meet called by the Chief Secretary it was decided that the Pooram could be held as usual.

"Was the Chief Secretary informed of this change in decision? The first high-level meet was held as per the Ministers' instructions. Does the new decision have Ministers' approval?" They asked.

They also sought to know how funds could be garnered for Pooram without any revenue stream.