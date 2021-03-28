Free food kit distribution from April 1, EC halts cheap rice sale

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government on Saturday withdrew its decision to advance the distribution of food kits meant for Vishu and Easter following the intervention of the Election Commission.

The kits, decided to be distributed before March 31, will only be disbursed from April 1, with additional items.

All ration-card holders are eligible for the free kits containing 14 items, instead of the earlier decided nine.

The government has decided to promulgate a special order to open the ration shops on April 1 and 2, which would otherwise remain closed due to holidays. The government will seek the Election Commission's approval for opening the public distribution shops on those two days.

Citing the code of conduct in place, the Election Commission had prevented the distribution of 10 kilograms of rice for Rs 15 a kilogram to non-priority ration-card holders (those above the poverty line, having white or blue cards).

Though the Department of Food and Civil Supplies decided to appeal against the Election Commission preventing the distribution of rice, further developments are likely to be delayed since only a few days are left for polling.

The Opposition Leader, Ramesh Chennithala, had approached the Election Commission against the government plan to distribute food kits and welfare pensions for the month of May before the April 6 Assembly polls. He made the complaint saying it would be in breach of the code of conduct.

The Left Democratic Front government has been highlighting the distribution of free food-kits and the increased welfare pensions among its achievements during the run-up to the elections.

The COVID-19 pandemic had hit the distribution of rice for the mid-day meal scheme in schools. A decision to distribute rice directly to students was made four months ago. But, the food grain was distributed recently with an eye on the Assembly polls, the Opposition alleged.