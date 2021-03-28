BJP set to return CPM favour on 7 assembly seats: Chandy

Kochi: The CPM is set to help the BJP in at least seven legislative assembly seats in the state election, reiterated former Chief Minister Ooomen Chandy.

In return for the favour, the BJP will help the Left Democratic Front Government to achieve its goal of retaining power, Chandy claimed.

Speaking to Manorama News, the veteran Congress leader termed the ongoing confrontation between the state government and the Enforcement Directorate over the probe into the gold-smuggling case as a red-herring thrown in to hoodwink the electorate ahead of the state polls to be held 9 days later.

As expected Chandy asserted the Congress high command will decide on the Chief Minister if the United Democratic Front emerges victorious in the election.

"Congress rarely announces the CM in advance," Chandy stated in the Nere Chove programme.

He also played down the absence of the Kerala Congress (Mani) in the UDF.

The UDF won't be affected by the exit of the Kerala Congress (Mani). Everyone knows KM Mani was accorded due recognition by the UDF. His party was even allotted a Rajya Sabha seat it didn't deserve. Ramesh Chennithala and I were admonished for that," Chandy said.