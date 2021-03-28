Swapna Suresh points a finger at Speaker, Sreeramakrishnan terms it poll-time agenda

Thiruvananthapuram: Gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh told the investigators that Kerala assembly speaker P Sreeramakrishnan had invited her to his apartment with malicious intent, a charge the CPM leader rejected as political vendetta by the Enforcement Directorate. The second-phase investigation report submitted by the Enforcement Directorate before the Kerala High Court also contains corruption allegations against key members of the chief minister’s team.

Swapna is quoted as saying that C M Raveendran, Puthalath Dinesan and M Sivasankar, the chief minister’s principal secretary who lost his job after he was alleged to be close to the accused, had favoured a cooperative society while awarding government works.

Sreeramakrishnan said that central government agencies were cooking up statements to tarnish the Left Democratic Front and its leaders ahead of the elections. He wrote on Facebook that he would counter the allegations in all ways possible.

The report said that Swapna Suresh made the allegations during interrogations in the Attakkulangara jail on December 16. Swapna apparently said that the speaker invited her several times to an apartment near Petta in Thiruvananthapuram. He told her that the apartment belonged to him though he was not the legal owner. She also said that the speaker handed over a bag full of cash to be handed over to the UAE consul general.

She said that she refused to go to that apartment alone to collect the money and that prompted the speaker not to involve her in the setting up of the proposed Oman Middle East College the speaker and Sivasankar controlled.

Sreeramakrishnan hit back with a detailed note on Facebook. “It does not suit a democratic country when the investigation agencies stoop low enough to write any nonsense in the form of ‘testimony’. Attempts (by the central government) to divert attention from the smuggling cases that point to its own party, by cooking up ‘testimonies’ against the government, chief minister and the speaker is unacceptable,” he said.

He said that there was a false propaganda campaign with an eye on polls as if those were coming from investigating agencies. He said that the investigating agencies and the opposition had a single agenda in attacking the Life and KIIFB projects that made revolutionary changes in Kerala society.

Congress state president Mullappally Ramachandran said the allegations against the speaker were shameful.

Swapna also said that Sivasankar and others in the chief minister’s team received bribes for awarding government contracts to the Ooralunkal Labour Society without inviting tenders. Sivasankar, Raveendran and Dinesan received kickbacks indirectly through their contacts.

Swapna also told her interrogators that she had informed the chief minister that she was resigning from the UAE consulate.