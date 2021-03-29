1,549 new COVID cases in Kerala after 37,337 tests on Monday

Kerala reported 1,549 new COVID cases and 1,897 recoveries on Monday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 24,223.

So far, 10,90,419 have been cured of the virus.

Of the new cases, 1,337 contracted the virus through contact while 68 came from outside the state.

Eleven are healthcare workers.

A total of 37,337 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,30,50,880 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate, i.e. the number of people likely to contract the virus in a group of 100, in the state is 4.14.

Kannur, Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 249, 184 and 184 respectively.

Eleven COVID deaths too were confirmed on Monday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 4,590.

There are currently 1,31,085 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 1,27,212 are under home or institutional quarantine while 3,873 are in hospitals.