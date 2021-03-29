Probe into deep-sea fishing deal stalls, MoU found legally sound

Kollam: A probe over the controversial deep-sea fishing contract that embarrassed the Pinarayi Vijayan Government has stalled after the RTI documents revealed that the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) had signed the MoU with the US-based firm EMCC, in accordance with the norms and after informing the government in advance.

The documents of the KSINC seeking legal advice before and after signing the MoU had surfaced recently.

The government had announced a probe against the KSINC and its MD N Prasanth while alleging that the government was not informed in advance and that the norms were violated while signing the MoU with the EMCC. Additional Chief Secretary T K Jose, who is also the chief of the Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation Department, was entrusted with the probe. As part of the investigation, the KSINC had handed over the documents related to the MoU to him.

The KSINC had sought legal advice from High Court advocate Babu Joseph Kuruvathazha before signing the MoU and from the Supreme Court former judge K S P Radhakrishnan after signing the MoU. Both of these testify that the MoU was legal. The documents proving that the KSINC had informed the government in advance had also surfaced.

With the documents out in public, it had become clear that the first MoU signed by the government at the ASCEND Global Investors’ Meet gave permission for the EMCC to carry out deep-sea fishing and the second MoU was signed on the basis of the former.

No response or probe has been made till now over how the first MoU was signed, contrary to the government policy.

Last month the Kerala government had aborted the deep-sea fishing contract as the Opposition raised a furore. The Pinarayi Vijayan government went back on the deal fearing the adverse political ramifications and the backlash of the fisherfolk in the state ahead of the assembly election.

Earlier the government had claimed the approval to the project was denied and EMCC was not entertained further. But in reality, the firm was invited to ASCEND meet and the MoU was signed.

The government had also claimed the KSINC had signed the MoU without informing it. But documents reveal that the Chief Minister’s Office and the head of the department concerned were informed in advance.