Valiya Kesavan, largest tusker of Guruvayur Devaswom, no more

Trichur: Here is a bad news for elephant lovers! Valiya Kesavan, the largest tusker of the Guruvayur Devaswom, passed away on Monday.

Valiya Kesavan, also known as Guruvayur Valiya Kesavan, was 52 years old.

He was one among the large elephants that had the honour of carrying the golden idol of Lord Guruvayurappan during the festival of the famed Lord Krishna Temple at Guruvayur.

Valiya Kesavan had been keeping away from festival processions for some time owing to tuberculosis. He was reportedly under medical care for the last couple of years. In early 2020 the Forest Department had imposed a ban on taking him out for parades.

His body is kept at the elephant shelter of Guruvayur temple so that the public can offer their last respects.

The news of Valiya Kesavan's demise has cast a pall of gloom among his fans.

The passing away of each temple elephant is an occasion of grief for Thrissur residents. Each desom (village) in the district has its own heroic elephant and tales highlighting the virtues of the tuskers are exchanged by the local people.