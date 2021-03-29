High Court to Kerala govt's rescue, gives all-clear for rice distribution

Ernakulam/Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government is set to restart the distribution of subsidised rice to public, including non-priority ration-card holders and school students covered under the mid-day meal programme. This follows Monday's High Court order imposing a stay on the Election Commission decision disallowing the state government from disbursing the foodgrain, citing the Model Code of Conduct in place ahead of the legislative assembly election. However, the court cautioned that the welfare measure should not be exploited for election campaigning.

100,000 tonne rice to be supplied just before polls

The government aims to distribute more than 100,000 tonnes (10 crore kilogram) of rice throughout the state in the weeks ahead of the polls scheduled for April 6. Half of the rice, about 5 crore kg, is meant for distribution as part of a mid-day meal scheme to over 27 lakh school children.

From the rest, 10 kg rice each would be sold at a rate of Rs 15 per kilo to those above the poverty line at Rs 15 per kilogram. About 50 lakh blue and white ration-card holders in the non-priority category are set to benefit.

The total quantity of rice that would be distributed in March alone will be around 5 cr kg.

Clearing backlog of mid-day meal scheme

Following the closure of schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic early last year, the mid-day meal scheme covering students of pre-primary level to eighth standard had come to a stand still. The rice under this scheme too is being delivered now by including the central allocation.

The children who are members of the scheme were given food kits including rice and eight items in September and October, 2020. This kit contained the allocation for June to August.

In February this year the government issued an order to distribute in the current academic year the food kit allocation meant for the pending September to March period.

The distribution got deferred because of the delay on the part of the Supplyco. Following this it was decided that only rice will be distributed through the schools and students are now being given varying quantities ranging from 5 kg to 55 kg.

The delay caused in distribution of rice had triggered a political slugfest with the opposition approaching the Election Commission with a complaint.

The 10 kg scheme

During the lockdown period it was decided to distribute 10 kg special rice at the rate of Rs 15 to even those who are not in the Below Poverty Line category. For this supply, the state government used the rice allotted from the Centre at Rs 22.50, but the former offered a subsidy.

However, the distribution was stopped in November citing shortage of funds. About 79.07 lakh tonne rice is lying in many ration shops across the state. Even though the traders' organisations repeatedly requested the government during the last few months to distribute the rice and return their money, the government did not act on their request.

Subsequently in the first week of February, the government made the announcement to distribute the special rice in March and April, a likely to move eyeing the elections.

The government decided to purchase 42.040 tonne rice through e-auction from FCI. With the delay in sanctioning the money, there was also a delay procuring rice. So it was not possible to include this procurement in the current month's ration allocation. The government wanted to hurriedly distribute to people this rice, which was belatedly procured just a week before the polls and following a complaint the EC had to intervene.

Easter-Vishu kit distribution too starts

The distribution of Easter and Vishu kits for April are likely to start anytime.

A decision to advance the distribution to Monday (March 29) has been taken after the traders’ organisations made it clear that they would not be able to open shops on April 1 and 2 on account of the holidays for Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.

It was earlier decided to distribute the April kit from March 25. But the Opposition had filed a complaint that early distribution of rice and Easter-Vishu kits was aimed at attracting votes. After the EC had sought an explanation from the government, the latter had decided to start the distribution from April 1.

The Department of Food and Civil Supplies has clarified that the Election Commission had only sought an explanation and not directed it to stop the distribution.

The Vishu kits have been prepared and supplied to the ration shops. Only the required changes need to be made in the E-PoS machines.

The traders meanwhile reminded that the food kit distribution for Onam and Christmas last year too was delayed.