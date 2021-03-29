Kerala Congress (M) candidate KI Antony tests COVID positive, setback for LDF

Thiruvananthapuram: In a setback to the ruling Left Democratic Front amid hectic campaigning, one of their candidates - KI Antony tested COVID positive on Monday.

Kerala goes to the polls on April 6 to elect 140 legislators.

Antony is a candidate of the Kerala Congress (Mani) an ally of the ruling LDF and is taking on nine-time legislator and former Minister PJ Joseph of the Kerala Congress party, an ally of the Congress-led UDF from the Thodupuzha constituency in Idukki district.

Incidentally, he is one of the first candidates from a major political party who is contesting the polls to have turned COVID positive.

Joseph, whose home turf is Thodupuzha, won with the highest margin of votes in the state during the 2016 Assembly polls with 45,587 votes.

(With inputs from IANS)