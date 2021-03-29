More evidence of bogus entries on electoral roll

Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi: With little over a week to go for the Kerala Legislative Assembly Election more evidence of replication of voter names on the electoral roll has emerged.

Manorama has accessed documents that show up to 8 votes were added in various booths using the name and photo of one voter in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency.

The fake voter cards in the name of Sandra S Pereira are valid for the booths 22, 25, 30 and 130 in the constituency. The ID number and the serial number on all cards are different.

A detailed probe would be needed to ascertain if such a voter exists for real. Moreover, an extensive effort was needed to unearth similar irregularities. The software used for detecting repetition of names on the voters' list could be handy to carry out detailed checks.

Earlier, it was found up to five ID cards were made in several names and addresses using one photo.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has instructed the Collectors to prepare the complete list of double/fake votes by Tuesday.

Congress leaders blame CPM

CPM leaders are behind the replication of the names of a few Congress leaders on the voters' list, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal claimed.

"Otherwise, why did not the CPM ask for the deletion of double votes despite finding the names of Congress leaders?" Venugopal asked during the 'Pormukham' programme held at the Kannur Press Club.

He further alleged that this was just a last-ditch effort by the CPM as it was embroiled in the fake vote row.

Congress leader K Sudhakaran also alleged that the CPM added the bogus votes of Ramesh Chennithala's mother and AICC spokesperson Shama Mohamed to make it appear that the Congress was behind the rigging of the electoral list.

He also alleged that a move to misuse postal ballots are on.

"Without informing the representatives of the UDF candidates, the CPM agents and polling officials were seizing the postal votes," he claimed.

Several polling officers visiting the homes of postal voters didn't carry ID cards, he added.