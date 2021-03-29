Rs 2.58 crore seized from car in Malappuram after tip-off

Malappuram: Seizure of big amounts of unaccounted cash during election time is not unprecedented. In one such incident, the police recovered Rs 2.58 crore from a car during a vehicle check at Koottilangadi in Malappuram district.

The vehicle belonged to Rafeeqali (35), a native of Aalippadikkal, Unnikkulam in Kozhikode district. The cash was stacked in Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 denominations in a hidden chamber under the rear seat.

The police had commenced the vehicle check near the Koottilangadi Bridge around 10 am on Sunday based on a tip-off received by District Police Chief S Sujith Das.

The money was being smuggled from Bengaluru to Chennai via Kozhikode, the police stated.

"It will be investigated whether the unaccounted cash was meant to be distributed during the elections," said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Malappuram K Sudarshan.

"A person belonging to Pandikkad is also learnt to be involved in the smuggling of cash," he added.