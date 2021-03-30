2,389 new COVID cases in Kerala after 58,557 tests on Tuesday

Kerala reported 2,389 new COVID cases and 1,946 recoveries on Tuesday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 24,650.

So far, 10,92,365 have been cured of the virus.

Of the new cases, 2,115 contracted the virus through contact while 77 came from outside the state.

Thirteen are healthcare workers.

A total of 58,557 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,31,09,437 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate, i.e. the number of people likely to contract the virus in a group of 100, in the state is 4.08.

Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Malappuram districts reported the most cases - 325, 283 and 250 respectively.

Sixteen COVID deaths too were confirmed on Tuesday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 4,606.

There are currently 1,32,355 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 1,28,494 are under home or institutional quarantine while 3,861 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-down of today's cases:

Kozhikode - 325 (contact cases - 311)

Ernakulam - 283 (273)

Malappuram - 250 (232)

Kannur - 248 (189)

Thiruvananthapuram - 225 (161)

Thrissur - 208 (201)

Kottayam - 190 (174)

Kollam - 171 (168)

Idukki - 95 (89)

Palakkad - 91 (34)

Alappuzha - 83 (82)

Kasaragod - 80 (75)

Wayanad - 78 (73)

Pathanamthitta - 62 (53)

Here's the district-wise break-down of today's recoveries:

Ernakulam - 309

Kozhikode - 271

Thiruvananthapuram - 163

Kannur - 162

Malappuram - 147

Thrissur - 147

Pathanamthitta - 146

Kottayam - 131

Kollam - 127

Kasaragod - 90

Palakkad - 74

Idukki - 71

Alappuzha - 70

Wayanad - 38