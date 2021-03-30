Konni: From a popular tourist destination with an elephant training centre to the place to go for a coracle ride, Konni has many descriptions. Politics in Konni was synonymous with Congress leader Adoor Prakash, until recently.

The hilly assembly segment in the Pathanamthitta district has transformed since the Lok Sabha election in 2019. Konni is a talking point in national politics. The BJP is a considerable presence in the constituency even though it finished third in the assembly bye-election of 2019.

Konni has as much forest cover as inhabited areas. Perhaps the constituency has the dubious distinction of housing the most granite quarries that put up dangerous warning signs by tampering with nature.

Man-animal conflicts on the forest fringes have developed into a political issue in Konni, where a farmer died while in the custody of forest officers. The demand for government title deeds for land is another pressing issue.

The assembly segment turned left after the Lok Sabha election, when MLA Adoor Prakash resigned after being elected to the Lok Sabha. The CPM wrested the seat in the ensuing assembly bypoll. K U Jenish Kumar scored while the Congress faltered in its candidate selection.

The Congress is trying to correct the mistake by fielding Robin Peter as suggested by Adoor Prakash who had represented the constituency for 23 years. The LDF and the NDA have not changed their candidates. Jenish Kumar is trying to defend the prestigious seat.

BJP’s state president K Surendran has chosen to contest from Konni as well as Manjeswaram. The decision has made Konni a hotspot but also raised allegations of cutting a deal with the CPM. The charge came from an insider – RSS veteran and ‘Organiser’ former editor R Balasankar.

Prime minister Narendra Modi is about to visit Konni to campaign for Surendran. Highlighting the importance given by the BJP to Konni is the fact that Modi is not scheduled to campaign in Manjesaram which Surendran lost by a wafer-thin majority in 2016.

Jenish has much to showcase as his achievements within one-and-a-half years as an MLA. Works on the government medical college has been completed. He promises much more in the next five years. The UDF, however, claims the credit for all the work actually goes to Jenish's predecessor.

Jenish, Robin and Surendran cut their political teeth on college campuses. Jenish won in his maiden electoral battle to the Seethathode panchayat. He made state-wide headlines when he won the assembly byelection.

Robin has been a representative of village, block and district panchayats for 25 years. The district panchayat member is preparing for his first election to the assembly.