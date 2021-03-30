Forest fringe to national headlines, Konni is a fight that can't be lost

Konni: From a popular tourist destination with an elephant training centre to the place to go for a coracle ride, Konni has many descriptions. Politics in Konni was synonymous with Congress leader Adoor Prakash, until recently.

The hilly assembly segment in the Pathanamthitta district has transformed since the Lok Sabha election in 2019. Konni is a talking point in national politics. The BJP is a considerable presence in the constituency even though it finished third in the assembly bye-election of 2019.

Konni has as much forest cover as inhabited areas. Perhaps the constituency has the dubious distinction of housing the most granite quarries that put up dangerous warning signs by tampering with nature.

Man-animal conflicts on the forest fringes have developed into a political issue in Konni, where a farmer died while in the custody of forest officers. The demand for government title deeds for land is another pressing issue.

The assembly segment turned left after the Lok Sabha election, when MLA Adoor Prakash resigned after being elected to the Lok Sabha. The CPM wrested the seat in the ensuing assembly bypoll. K U Jenish Kumar scored while the Congress faltered in its candidate selection.