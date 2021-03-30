Only 38,586 duplicate entries in Kerala electoral roll: Election Commission

Kochi: The Election Commission on Tuesday informed the Kerala High Court that its intensive analysis has led to the identification of only 38,586 Demographically Similar Entries (DSEs) from 316671 entries in electoral rolls.

The Commission said it found 38,586 DSEs after analysing the data provided by political parties.

On Monday, the High Court had directed the Election Commission to take steps to ensure that voters having their names entered in voters list in multiple constituencies cast only one vote in the April 6 polls to the State Assembly.

When the court took up the matter today, the EC, in a statement, submitted that it has taken all possible steps to ensure that the sanctity of the electoral roll is maintained, and no person is allowed to cast an unauthorised vote in the Assembly polls.

The statement was filed in response to a plea by senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, seeking to restrain fake and multiple entry voters from participating in the polls.

Chennithala had sought criminal action against those responsible for fake and multiple entries of voters' names in 131 Assembly constituencies in the state.

He alleged that a scrutiny of the electoral rolls would prove that there were more than 4,34,042 fake and multiple entry voters in these Assembly segments.

Chennithala, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, submitted that he was "highly aggrieved by the gross lethargy and inaction" of the poll panel in not taking action in pursuance of letters sent to them in rectifying the mistakes in the electoral rolls.

He appealed to the court to issue an interim order, directing the Election Commission to ensure that fake and multiple entry voters in the electoral roll are not permitted to vote in the assembly election.

