Limelight to sunlight: Star candidates join great political theatre

Star power adds to the election campaign in Kerala. From Kollam to Balussery, movie actors sizzle the campaign trail as candidates. While Mukesh is seeking a second term from Kollam for the Left Democratic Front, Dharmajan Bolgatty is making his debut as a candidate for the United Democratic Front in Balussery. Suresh Gopi is back in Thrissur – this time as a BJP candidate to the Legislative Assembly.

Dharmajan tickles no funny bone as he campaigns as a UDF candidate in Balussery. “Politics is no laughing matter,” said the comedian as he raised issues ranging from lateral appointments in Thiruvananthapuram to shattered roads in the constituency.

The actor was received by an exciting crowd when he reached the Erappanthode colony in the Koorachundu panchayat in the morning. Even before he could make a speech and request votes for him, he was besieged by people seeking selfies and hugs. “So this is our Dharmajan,” women tell each other amid giggles.

Dharmajan hops from house to house like a seasoned politician. Elderly people hug him and kiss him. He notices people shy of asking him for a selfie and grabs their phones to fulfil the unasked requests.

“Please give me a chance. You have tried so many people. This government is one which hunted with the hounds. This government has the curse of housewives on it,” the debutante candidate said.

Dharmajan has shifted to Balussery along with his family. His friends from the movie industry, including Ramesh Pisharody, are also campaigning for him. “I did not make a back-door entry to cinema. I worked my way up,” Dharmajan said, taking a swipe at allegations of lateral appointments to the government service.

Further south in Kollam, Mukesh is campaigning in his characteristic style. The LDF candidate has fans galore in the constituency. They all want to take a selfie along with their favourite star. There was a crowd jostling around Mukesh when he went to the district collectorate to seek votes.

Mukesh has no punch dialogues in stock while he campaigns for a second term as people’s representative. “I am a candidate. I expect your support,” is all he has to say. When someone complains that the representative is not so visible in the constituency, he retorts sarcastically: “MLA will go to Chinnakkada every morning.”

“I am here. An MLA’s job is not to remain in the constituency. I have to go to Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram to meet officials to ask for roads and bridges…that’s how you bring in development. Can I do that loitering around Chinnakkada?”

Mukesh has a knack for deflecting criticism. The LDF camp has seized on an old audio clip in which Mukesh is heard giving an earful to a fan who made an irritating midnight call. The LDF gave a spin to the seemingly damaging clip after their opponents circulated it in the constituency with a malicious intent.

Mukesh is actively countering every allegation by the opposition. A day after the opposition circulated a leaflet with allegations of government apathy towards coastal areas, Mukesh shared on Facebook a photo of him campaigning in the Vadi and Thangassery areas against the backdrop of a lorry distributing food kits given free of cost by the state government.

Of all celebrity constituencies, Thrissur is offered the most cinematic experience. NDA candidate Suresh Gopi remains a showman even during campaigning.

A car stops by the morning buzz of the Sakthan Market in the city. BJP workers expect their candidate to get out of the car in the modest white and white. They were in for a surprise.

Suresh Gopi was clad in a grey trackpants, a t-shirt with a bright logo and a pair of sports shoes. He has turned his morning walk into campaigning.

The market is crowded at his hour and the presence of the actor added to the bustle. Pointing to the tiny stalls in the market, he said, “This market needs a better plan. I have something in mind. I have funds as an MP. If you want to do it as an MLA, I can do that. Even without any of these, I sill spend Rs 1 crore from my own pocket to get it right,” he tells the merchants and shoppers.

He does not wait for the applause to end: “If someone raises any trouble locally, you have to take care of it together.”

Suresh Gopi is a show stopper. Business halts momentarily wherever he goes. He lifted up a bunch of bananas someone gifted him. In the fish market, he hoisted a big fish over his market before dishing out a small speech.

Before getting back into the car, he asked a supporter if he has put out a good show. “Definitely,” came the reply.