Assamese girl critical, likely faced assault at Muvattupuzha home

Muvattupuzha/Kottayam: A four-and-a-half-year-old girl, suspected to be a victim of brutal assault, has been admitted to the Children’s Hospital of the Kottayam Medical College. She reportedly belongs to a family of Assam natives, who live on rented accommodation in Muvattupuzha.

The condition of the girl, who underwent emergency surgery, continues to be critical.

The girl's paternal uncle and aunt are with her, according to preliminary information. Both of them claim that they are not aware of the crime. Their family lives on rent at Perumattom in Muvattupuzha. Reports also say they are natives of Gujarat.

After the child suffered from severe stomach ache and other ailments, she was admitted to the Nedumchalil Hospital in Muvattupuzha on Thursday. Then after a voluntary outfit intervened, she was shifted to the Muvattupuzha Medical Centre. The child's relatives told the doctors that she had urinary ailments.

After a detailed examination revealed that the child had serious health issues, she was moved to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital on Saturday for expert treatment.

Wounds and injuries were found on the child's private parts in the examination carried out by the surgery department. The scanning revealed a rupture of the intestine. After noticing marks that indicate she had been a victim of unnatural sex, the police were informed on Sunday.

Though the doctors sought detailed information from the relatives, they said that they do not know what had happened.

Two other children of the couple are also at the hospital. After it was informed that the eldest girl also had stomach pain and other health issues, the doctors have decided to carry out a detailed examination of this child as well.

No probe so far

Even three days after the hospital authorities passed on the information, the Muvattupuzha Police have not commenced a probe. However, Muvattupuzha SI V K Sasikumar said that they though they got information that an Assam native was undergoing treatment at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital, more details were not available.

The police claimed that no clear information was available about this family. But the police have not been able to explain as to why they did not turn up at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital and make enquiries.

Two girls and one boy are with the couple. Some locals claimed that the girl, suspected to have been assaulted, is this man's daughter from his first marriage, not his niece.