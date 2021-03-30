Officers must take appointment with electors eligible for postal voting

Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi: The Election Commission of India has instructed polling officers to inform voters in advance if they were to go to their houses to get postal votes cast. Several voters had complained that they were not informed about the time of the polling officers’ visit.

Some polling officers had justified their stands by saying that they were under no legal obligation to make an appointment with voters. However, the Election Commission of India has made the requirement clear in a letter sent to state electoral officers on March 13.

Voters aged above 80, differently-abled, COVID-19-positive patients and quarantined persons can vote from their houses. Block-level officers will go to their houses and get application forms signed by the eligible voters before allowing them to cast postal votes.

The officers have to hand over a list of voters eligible for postal votes to the candidates and inform the time of house visits in advance. The candidates or their agents can monitor the process without entering the house. The polling officers have to record the attendance of the observers.

Critics have pointed out that the system allows for foul play since the guidelines do not instruct the officers to collect the votes in designated boxes. There is no clear instruction on handling the postal vote until it is transferred to the strong room.

Some of the district collectors have decided to allow candidates’ representatives to observe the process from collecting the votes until transferring them to the strong room in the offices.

The election commission has set up webcasting facilities in 20,441 polling booths to prevent malpractices, it said the High Court of Kerala. The commission pointed out the precautionary measure while replying to allegations of duplication in the electoral list levelled by opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala.

Polling booths in tense areas are being guarded by the Kerala police and the Central Reserve Police Force. The commission has also deputed micro-level observers from central government departments and public sector enterprises as an additional safeguard.

Chennithala has said that the electoral list in Kerala contains 3.24 duplicate votes and 1.09 bogus votes. He said that the commission had not responded to his complaints.

The commission’s counsel said efforts were on to identify duplicate votes.