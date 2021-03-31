Kerala High Court to pronounce verdict on double voters case

The Kerala High Court is set to announce its verdict on the double voters case soon.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala had filed a petition alleging that there were many bogus entries in the electoral roll for the upcoming Kerala assembly election.

In his petition, Chennithala claimed that as many as four lakh multiple entries were found on the voters' list prepared for 131 of the 140 assembly constituencies.

However, on Tuesday, the Election Commission (EC) informed the Court that after an intensive analysis, only 38,586 duplicate entries were found in the electoral roll and not 4,34,042 as alleged by Chennithala.

The EC also informed the Court that all measures are taken to ensure that voters are allowed to cast their franchise just once in the April 6 polls.

Chennithala had also sought criminal action against those responsible for fake and multiple entries of voters' names in 131 Assembly constituencies in the state.

In the 2016 elections, 24 constituencies had seen neck-and-neck contests where the victory margin was less than 5,000 votes.