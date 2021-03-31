Jaick gears up for second round against Oommen Chandy at UDF fortress Puthuppally

Naadan Panthu Kali (native ball game) is a popular sport at Puthuppally in Kottayam. Local people make the rules of the game. Although there have been many other games over time, the people of Puthuppally have not let go off the Naadan Panthu Kali.

Likewise, Puthuppally has always stood with Oommen Chandy despite the arrival of several other candidates. Puthuppally has been a fortress of the United Democratic Front (UDF) for years.

Either due to the consecutive victories or with the arrival of surprise candidates, Puthuppally is always making headlines. What is the political scenario in Puthuppally this time around?

Oommen Chandy

Oommen Chandy's car stopped before Jayalakshmi who was standing at the Manjamattom Junction along with her father Jayagopal. Jayalakshmi had gifted him a palathoppi (hat made of palm leaves) during a meet at Kooroppada on the previous day. Chandy stepped out of the car, smiled warmly at her and engaged in small talk before continuing with the journey. A class VI student, Jayalakshmi does not get to vote in the April 6 Assembly elections. But her father will be casting his vote in the upcoming polls.

Only Oommen Chandy can come across a voter and walk away without seeking votes. And that too only in Puthuppally.

Oommen Chandy's campaigning in Puthuppally is like this only.

While passing through the Puthuppally constituency, Ramesh Pisharody was doubtful whether there were fewer posters of Chandy. But by the time he reached Pampady, all his doubts were cleared. In Puthuppally, Oommen Chandy resides in the hearts of the people. This unwavering adulation is what prompted Chandy, a former Chief Minister, to decide against leaving for Nemom.

In all elections at Puthuppally, Chandy follows a modus operandi. People, workers and Oommen Chandy join hands to form Team Puthuppally.

As he has to campaign in other districts as well, Chandy will be campaigning in Puthuppally only for few days. His supporters will take up the rest of the campaigning. This time, he completed the tour of the panchayats within three days. He reached out to all households. He even sent a handwritten letter to the elderly people who would be casting their votes through postal ballots from their homes.

Chandy does not make long speeches during the public meetings. Nor does he criticise the opponents or make political references. While thanking the voters for his victories till now, Chandy would conclude his speech with an appeal to continue their support.

Normally, he completes the tour of panchayats in two days. But this time, it was extended to three days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) campaigning centres around the success in the local body polls.

However, the UDF focus is on the victory margin of Oommen Chandy, according to election committee convenor K A Abraham and KPPC member Philson Mathews.

Jaick for second round

‘It's me again...’ This is how Jaick C Thomas greeted Sangam Hotel owner Santhosh at Pambady. Santhosh said 'I know' with a smile and passed on his greetings.

Jaick has been using the word 'again' throughout his campaigning. In 2016, Jaick was the LDF candidate. So Jaick needs no introduction as he steps out to seek votes.

"But the link with 2016 ends there. The situation has changed this time around. Those with me are people's representatives from the LDF. Our representatives are there in all panchayats. This changed political scenario boosts my confidence as I get into campaign mode and seek votes,” Jaick explained.

The LDF pins its hopes on the success in the local bodies in the Puthuppally constituency.

The presence of the local body members is also ensured for the campaigning. During campaigning, Jaick talks about the continuity of the Left governance and the development stagnation in the Puthuppally constituency.

In 2016, Jaick was a bachelor but now he is married. He also got promoted from the SFI to DYFI. This vigour is reflected in the posters as well. Posters of a beaming Jaick in various coloured shirts can be seen across the constituency. The CPM brings in surprise candidates for every election in Puthuppally. This time also, the party discussed several names and finally zeroed in on Jaick.

"There is not even a mini civil station here. This is our campaign issue," said KSKTU district president K M Radhakrishnan and CPM district secretariat member Reji Zachria.

Hari – Stepping up the campaign

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate N Hari arrived at Parambukara in Thiruvanchoor to meet Sujatha, whose house was destroyed in the rain and strong winds. Hari assured the family that a home would be built by including it under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Before seeking votes, Hari says, "You tried several candidates. Give us a chance this time."

During a survey conducted by the BJP for candidate selection, party workers suggested the name of Hari in various constituencies of the district. But when the party asked Hari about which constituency he wanted, he chose Puthuppally. By stepping up his campaign, Hari is trying to prove that his decision was right.

Hari's house is at Pallikkathodu in the Kanjirappally constituency. But Hari has been familiar across the Kottayam district for years. Mathrumala, from where the RSS began its activities in Kerala, is also part of the Puthuppally constituency. The party has members in most of the panchayats. Large number of people had turned up for the roadshow held by Union Minister Rajnath Singh, boosting the morale of the BJP workers.

Oommen Chandy

The star campaigner of the UDF in the state. The UDF is confident that Chandy's ties with the constituency for half-a-century and the people's support would ensure his victory.

Jaick C Thomas

A familiar face in the constituency. He has gained acceptance as a youth leader. The Left is hopeful that its performance in the local body polls would prove to be beneficial.

N Hari

As the senior BJP leader in the district, he has good ties with the constituency. The NDA reckons that this along with the favourable results of the local body polls would help to gain votes.

Poll figures from 2016

Total voters - 1,73,253

Votes polled - 1,34,034

Polling percentage - 77.36

Majority - 27,092

Oommen Chandy (Congress) – 71,597

Jaick C Thomas (CPM) - 44,505

George Kurian (BJP) - 15,993

Shibu Parakadavan (BSP) - 911

M V Cherian (SUCI) – 131

K M Sivaprasad Gandhi (Independent) - 103

A K Shaji (Independent) - 64

Jijo (Independent) - 51

Joseph T M (Independent) - 50

NOTA - 630