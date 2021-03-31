Father still missing 10 days after daughter Vaiga’s death; Police probe his financial dealings

Kakkanad (Kochi): Police are yet to find a missing Kangarappady man, whose teenage daughter’s body was fished out of the River Muttar 10 days ago.

Sanu Mohan, a resident of Sree Gokulam Harmonia, had gone missing with his 13-year-old daughter, Vaiga, on March 20. The girl’s body was found the next day.

Police had searched the river and nearby water bodies on suspicion that Mohan had committed suicide. The man was reportedly in a financial crisis.

Investigators are now probing Mohan’s financial dealings after it was revealed that cases were registered against him in Pune.

Mohan had dropped his wife off at a relative’s residence in Alappuzha, and returned with his daughter on March 20, before going incommunicado.

After the search of waterbodies for Mohan yielded no result, police probed other angles on suspicion that he might have fled. Investigators checked visuals from CCTVs installed along the national highway and toll booths and found his car crossing over to Tamil Nadu.

Though visuals showed his car had reached the Sugunapuram police limits in Coimbatore, investigators are yet to establish that Mohan was at the wheels.

Police are suspecting the possibility of a creditor taking away the vehicle after Mohan had defaulted in repaying him.

Information on Mohan’s financial dealings and cases against him changed the course of the probe. The Trikkakkara police will be visiting Coimbatore, Chennai and Pune to find more about his dealings and possible whereabouts.

Meanwhile, a body found at Poovar in Thiruvananthapuram was not that of Mohan, his relatives said.