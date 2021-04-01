CBI takes over sexual abuse case of Walayar siblings

New Delhi: Taking over the investigation into the mysterious death of two minor sisters in Kerala's Walayar in 2017 after allegedly being sexually assaulted, the CBI has registered two FIRs in the case.

The action comes on the orders of the Kerala High Court which had directed the agency to take over the probe without any delay.

The eldest girl, aged 13, was found hanging inside their hut on January 13, 2017 and the younger sister (9) on March 4.

Walayar police had come to the conclusion that the girls were sexually abused in unnatural way by five persons including a juvenile for nearly one year till they were forced to commit suicide by the accused by trespassing into their dwelling.

The central agency can take over any investigation in Kerala only with the consent of the state government.

Earlier, the state government had informed the court that it was not averse to a CBI investigation into the case.

The petition seeking the CBI investigation into the case was moved by the victims' mother.

The case trail

The older girl, aged 13, was found dead hanging on January 13, 2017, and her younger sister, 9, was found in the same manner on March 4, 2017. The POCSO Court in Palakkad, which conducted the trial, later acquitted the accused men.

Allowing the appeals by the State government and the mother of the girls, the High Court on January 6, 2021, set aside the trial court’s acquittal of the accused and ordered a re-trial. The court also allowed a re-investigation.

Though the State government formed a fresh investigation team, the probe was entrusted with the CBI on the demand of the girls’ parents. The girls’ mother approached the High Court, saying the government notification dated January 25, 2021, approving the CBI probe, only had

the case number pertaining to the death of her elder daughter but the death of the younger daughter was not mentioned.

The government submitted to the High Court an erratum, thus ensuring that the CBI is handed over the investigation into the death of the younger girl also. While the court considered the woman’s plea, the central government submitted that the State had not provided the information that was to

be submitted along with the notification approving the CBI probe, as required by the Central guidelines issued on November 22, 2018.

Pointing out that the State government had submitted the documents as assured earlier, the court directed the CBI to take up the probe.