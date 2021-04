Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 2,798 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the caseload to 11,27,382.

As many as 1,835 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 10,96,239.

The active cases touched 26,201, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 54,347 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 5.15 per cent.

