CPM starts door-to-door visits as campaign enters last lap

Kannur: As the campaign to win the assembly election reached the final stage in Kerala, CPM leaders have launched a house-to-house visit to request votes for the Left Democratic Front candidates. The house visits started on Thursday. About 5 lakh party members, including senior leaders, will take part in the intensive campaign.

The CPM state secretariat expects to cement swaying votes in its favour and to widen its popular support base through the initiative.

The LDF candidates are about to complete their election rallies. All candidates have gone to every nook and cranny of their constituency for two or three times. They have completed the mandalam-level rallies and are about to finish the local-level rallies.

As the candidates continue with their visible tour, batches of workers go from house to house to directly request votes.

CPM leaders had earlier gone on door-to-door campaigns to explain the government's stand on the Sabarimala issue and to campaign for the Lok Sabha election. This is the first time the party is directing its leaders to house-level campaigns for an assembly election. Even politburo members will go from house to house to campaign for their candidates in the respective areas.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has returned to his constituency Dharmadom for the second stage of campaigning after a statewide tour to campaign for the LDF.

A celebrity campaign event has been planned for Pinarayi at Dharmadom on April 3 evening. The show, named 'Vijayam', will be held at Abu Chathukutty Mini Stadium at Palayad from 5 pm.

It will be attended by Prakash Raj, Suhasini, Nikhila Vimal, Navya Nair, Aman Li and Ayan Ali (sons of sarod legend Ustad Amjad Ali Khan), classical singer T M Krishna, playback singer Anthony Dasan, Harish Sivaramakrishnan, Sithara, Nanjiyamma, Tejas, Adithyan and Koushik.

Music band Thykoodam Bridge will also perform.

Such a show was conducted in connection with the previous election too.