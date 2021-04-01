KC(M), CPM members trade blows at Pala Municipal Council meet

Pala: CPM and Kerala Congress (M) members traded blows at a meeting of the LDF-ruled Pala Municipal Council over the renewal of the licence of a movie hall on Wednesday.

The LDF later convened a meeting and issued a warning to Health Committee chairman Baiju Kollamparambil of KC(M) and CPM parliamentary party leader Binu Pulickakandam, who came to blows with each other

Both the members later participated in a news conference held in the presence of KC(M) and CPM leaders at the CPM area committee office.

Binu is a member of the health committee, and the panel decided to renew the licence of Maharani Theatre in his absence. When questioned about its legal sanctity, Council Chairman Anto Jose Padinjarekkara told Binu that a reply would be given later. But when pressed for an answer, Baiju told Binu that the plan to convene the meeting was conveyed to the CPM member’s residence.

An altercation followed, and video clips which went viral later showed Binu attempting a jab at Baiju, and the latter retaliating. The council continued the sitting after other counsellors intervened in the brawl.

After the meeting, Binu unexpectedly attacked Baiju, who was later seen on the floor, crying. Police and other councillors again intervened, and pacified the men.

Baiju later said he had just defended when Binu attacked him. Binu denied attacking Baiju, but said the latter was merely acting.

The LDF candidate in Pala and KC(M) chairman Jose K Mani said that the issue that led to the altercation was “personal” and it will not affect the election. He also told the media that the issue has been solved amicably and KC(M) and CPM stand together.

KC(M), which was with UDF, had switched over to the LDF camp in October last.