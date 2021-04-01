Thiruvananthapuram: Vaccination against coronavirus for those aged 45 and above began in the State on Thursday.

Advance registration for receiving the vaccine can be made online over the www.cowin.gov.in website or offline by visiting a vaccination centre. The registration helps in selecting a convenient centre and time. Proof of age is mandatory.

Read more: How to register online for COVID-19 vaccination | A quick guide

Authorities are aiming at vaccinating all above 45 in the next 45 days, and more vaccination centres are being readied in a bid to outpace the spread. The vaccine will be available in central and State government-run hospitals and select private hospitals.

The State will soon receive 9,51,500 doses of vaccine. Thiruvananthapuram received 4,40,500 doses on Wednesday, while Ernakulam will get 5,11,000 doses on Thursday.

Health workers, frontline warriors against COVID-19, officials on poll duty, senior citizens, and those aged between five and 59 with comorbidities were administered the vaccine till Wednesday. The State has so far received 35,01,495 doses of the vaccine, and 4,84,411 health workers received the first dose, and 3,15,226 took the second dose.

Among the frontline warriors, 1,09,670 and 69,230 people were administered the first and second doses, respectively.

As many as 3,22,548 officials on election duty received the first dose and 12,123 were administered the second dose. The first dose was also administered to 21,88,287 senior citizens and others with comorbidities.

The mega vaccination drive, starting Thursday, comes at a time when the State is again witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases, which was on a decline in February-end. The State reported 2,653 cases on Wednesday, taking the cumulative total to 11,24,582.