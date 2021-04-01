Chennithala leaked data of voters to foreign-based website, alleges CPM

Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling CPM on Thursday accused Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala of leaking personal data of Keralite voters to a foreign-based website by publishing the information from its IP address registered in Singapore.

CPM politburo member M A Baby came up with the serious charge a day after Chennithala released the details of 4.3 lakh voters whose names were allegedly figured multiple times in the voters' list through the website- operationtwins.com.

"Even the personal information of voters were analysed and published on the website. With this, all such personal data was received by the website, with an IP address in Singapore," Baby told a meet-the-press programme here.

Serious legal issues are involved in the act of sharing personal information along with the photo of the individuals to a foreign-based company, he said.

The Left leader asked whether Chennithala had received any prior permission from any individual for the same.

Stating that there had been a breach of law in this regard, Baby said government and legal experts were expected to look into the matter.

He said it was up to the Election Commission to take necessary action in the case of alleged double votes.

Slamming Chennithala for his argument that the LDF was behind the double entries of the names of the same people in the list, Baby alleged the Congress had the long tradition of subverting the voters' list.

Meanwhile, Chennitha responded saying CPM is getting tensed as they were caught red-handed for voter list name doubling.

Chennithala on Wednesday alleged that a scrutiny of the electoral rolls would prove that there were more than 4,34,042 fake and multiple entry voters in the state's voters' list for the April 6 Assembly polls.

However, the Election Commission of India on Tuesday had informed the Kerala High Court that its intensive analysis has led to the identification of only 38,586 Demographically Similar Entries (DSEs) from 31,6671 entries in electoral rolls.

(With inputs from PTI)