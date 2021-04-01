Candidates to dial down poll campaigning on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday

Kottayam/Thodupuzha: Candidates in the fray for the Kerala Legislative Assembly election have decided to dial down the poll campaigning on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, which fall on April 1 and 2.

Even though only a few days are left for campaigning ahead of the voting day, April 6, candidates are of the opinion that public campaigning should be avoided on Thursday and Friday.

Some candidates though have decided to carry out door-to-door campaigning on Thursday and to completely stay away from campaigning on Friday.

Many candidates have decided to seek votes over the phone and through friends during these two days.

Certain candidates are also planning to visit places of worship and meet the voters on Thursday and Friday, both days being statewide public holidays declared by the Government of Kerala.

Mike announcements will be avoided on Friday.

Most candidates completed their constituency rounds by Wednesday.

After completing his campaign activities in other districts, senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy will return to his Puthuppally constituency by Thursday evening. But Chandy too will not carry out campaigning on Thursday and Friday.

In Idukki district too, no public campaign or receptions would be held in the five constituencies on Friday, leaders of political fronts have said.