Kochi: Investigation to find a missing man, whose teenage daughter was found dead in the Muttar River more than 10 days ago, has reached a turning point with the police finding human blood in his flat.

Police are now suspecting that untoward incidents had happened in Sanu Mohan’s flat at Sree Gokulam Harmonia, Kangarappady, on March 20, a day before his daughter, Vaiga (13), was found dead in the river.

A post-mortem examination cited drowning as the cause of death. No injuries were found on the girl’s body. Mohan had dropped his wife off at a relative's place in Alappuzha on March 20, before leaving with Vaiga. He later went incommunicado.

Investigators are now trying to trace the human source of the blood, besides awaiting the viscera report of Vaiga.

Probe outside state

Though the police are tight-lipped over the progress of the probe, evidence collected from the flat are against Mohan. Investigators believe that the man is hiding somewhere outside Kerala. A team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Aishwarya Dongre have extended the probe to other states.

It has been confirmed that Mohan’s car had crossed the State border at Walayar, but the police are yet to establish whether the man was in the vehicle. CCTV cameras had recorded the car’s registration number, but clear visuals of the person in the vehicle are not available.

What security guards saw

The security guards at the apartment complex reported that Mohan had carried Vaiga in his arms to the car on March 20 night. The girl was wrapped in a blanket. Police suspect that the girl was then not conscious, but can’t pinpoint a reason that had made her unconscious.

No signs of a tussle were found in the flat. The viscera test result is likely to make the case clearer. Police have not ruled out the possibility of Mohan throwing the girl into the river.

Police have also checked whether any of the creditors to whom Mohan owed money had visited the flat. The security guards have not mentioned any such visit in their statements made to the police. However, police have not ruled out such a visit.

Pune link

Investigators have found that Mohan has been facing a case of financial fraud in Pune. The man had a metal business, but fled the city after committing the alleged fraud.

Mohan had several financial dealings even after settling down here and took up interior designing. He owed Rs 1.25 lakh to an establishment in Kochi. The probe also revealed that he has not returned the money borrowed from his neighbours.

The man had purchased the flat in his wife’s name in 2016.