Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Bots swarm Chennithala's Facebook page, Congress blames LDF

Bots swarm Chennithala's Facebook page, Congress blames LDF
Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala (centre) with Mullappally Ramachandran (left) and Oommen Chandy (right). File photo
Our Correspondent
Published: April 02, 2021 02:01 PM IST
Topic | Kerala Assembly Elections

The Congress is not liking the sudden increase in 'Likes' to Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala's Facebook posts.

Chennithala's Facebook page, of late, has been flooded with 'Likes', apparently by Vietnam-based fake profiles. The sudden interest in Chennitala’s page has made the Congress see red.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) activists grabbed the opportunity with both hands and accused the opposition of employing bots, or software robots, to multiply the 'Likes.'

RELATED ARTICLES

The United Democratic Front (UDF) retorted, and held the LDF responsible for the sudden interest in Chennithala's posts.

They also accused the LDF of attempting to tarnish the Opposition Leader's image for exposing the bogus votes in the electoral rolls prepared for the April 6 Assembly polls.

The bot army - created and maintained using specific software - has been swarming Chennitala’s Facebook page, clicking the ‘Like’ button in thousands.

The presence of a bot army was first felt in Kerala a month ago. Of the 321 profiles that followed the Twitter handle of the State government’s Digital Workforce Management (DWM) platform in the first five days, 95 per cent were found to be bot accounts.

A Mumbai-based public relations firm was maintaining the DWM Twitter handle. Bots are normally used to exponentially increase the number of followers of a social media account.

Bot armies have been reported widely in the country earlier.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.