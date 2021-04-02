CPM leader Kunjananthan, who died 10 months ago, on voters' list

Kannur: The name of CPM leader P K Kunjananthan, who passed away 10 months ago, has been included on the voters’ list for the April 6 Assembly elections.

UDF booth convenor had filed a complaint, seeking to remove Kunjananthan's name from the list as he was no more. However, the complaint was rejected while claiming that a report stated that he was found to be alive during a field verification and Kunjananthan's name was included in the list.

In the Koothuparambu constituency, the name of P K Kunjananthan is listed at the serial number 762 in the voters’ list of the 75th booth.

CPM area committee member P K Kunjananthan, who was jailed in the T P Chandrasekharan murder case, fell ill and died on June 10, 2020.

Kunjananthan's name was removed from the revised voters' list for the last local body polls.

BLO P Shinju said that the taluk election wing was asked to remove the name from the list for the Assembly elections. Though the name was sought to be removed thrice, it was not done.

Later, UDF booth convenor M N Azeez who noticed the name on the list filed the complaint online.

Kunjananthan's daughter Shabna said that the BLO was asked to remove the name from the list.