2,508 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths in Kerala on Friday, positivity rate at 4.84

Kerala recorded 2,508 new COVID-19 cases after testing 51,783 samples on Friday taking the test positivity rate to 4.84%.

The state has 26,407 active patients now, according to the Health Department.

Fourteen COVID deaths too were confirmed. With this, COVID death toll rose to 4,646.

Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Of the new cases, 2,168 had contracted the virus through contact while 132 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 198 is yet to be traced. Two South Africa-returnees are also among the positive cases.

Ten health workers too contracted the virus on the day - four in Kannur, one each in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Ernakulam.

The state has reported 1,129,890 COVID-19 infections so far. Of this, 1,098,526 recovered.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Kozhikode - 385 (359 contact cases)

Ernakulam - 278 (250)

Kannur - 272 (215)

Malappuram - 224 (213)

Thiruvananthapuram - 212 (146)

Kasaragod - 184 (169)

Kottayam - 184 (163)

Thrissur - 182 (175)

Kollam - 158 (150)

Pathanamthitta - 111 (90)

Palakkad - 103 (41)

Alappuzha - 75 (74)

Idukki - 71 (63)

Wayanad - 69 (60)

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 141

Kollam - 201

Pathanamthitta - 116

Alappuzha - 141

Kottayam - 190

Idukki - 48

Ernakulam - 393

Thrissur - 184

Palakkad - 57

Malappuram - 160

Kozhikode - 178

Wayanad - 44

Kannur - 275

Kasaragod - 159

Testing and Quarantine

Till Friday, 10,98,526 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 1,39,837 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 1,35,665 are under home or institutional quarantine while 4,172 are in hospital. A total of 684 were admitted in hospitals on Friday.

One region has been designated as hotspot on Friday taking the total number of hotspots to 363.