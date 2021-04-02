Priyanka cancels campaign in Kerala after Vadra tests Covid positive

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has cancelled her campaign schedule of Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala after her husband Robert Vadra tested COVID-19 positive. However, she has tested negative.

She has released a video message apologising to the people, saying that doctors have advised her to be in self-isolation, so she is following the guideline.

Priyanka Gandhi said, "Just to say that I have been exposed to the coronavirus although the report is negative but doctors have advised me to self-isolate and unfortunately I have to cancel the program which was scheduled for me for Assam campaign today and for Tamil Nadu tomorrow and Kerala a day after tomorrow. I would like to apologise as I will not be able to be there."

Priyanka Gandhi cancels her election campaign trips to Assam, TN and kerala in the coming days. She has been exposed to covid . doctors have advised self isolation. @manoramaonline @Onmanorama @priyankagandhi pic.twitter.com/4fMqQTHRjE — Midhun M Kuriakose (@mithunmdelhi) April 2, 2021

She also wished all the Congress candidates for their victory.

The Congress general secretary was supposed to visit Kerala on April 3 and participate two road shows in Nemom and Kazhakkoottam in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Earlier this week, Priyanka had visited key constituencies in Thrissur, Alappuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts.

She was also scheduled to attend several rallies in Assam and Tamil Nadu.

Robert Vadra wrote on Facebook, "I came into contact with a Covid patient and have tested positive, although I am asymptomatic so far. As per the COVID guidelines, Priyanka and I are self-isolating, although she has tested negative. Fortunately the kids have not been with us these days and everyone else at home has tested negative too. Hopefully we will all be back to normal life soon! Thanks for all the messages that have been coming in, it's really sweet of all of you to send us your best wishes at this time."

(With IANS inputs)