Sanu Mohan still missing, police find more fraud deeds

Kakkanad: More skeletons are tumbling out of Sanu Mohan’s closet as a search for him intensified.

Mohan, a resident of Sree Gokulam Harmonica at Kangarappady, has been missing since March 20. His 13-year-old daughter Vaiga’s body was found in the River Muttar the next day.

Investigators have found several fraudulent deals of Mohan, who had even stolen his wife’s gold ornaments a few months ago. Police said he got home a worker from a workshop to break open the lock of a table in which the valuables were kept.

No case was registered in the absence of a complaint, police said.

It has now been revealed that Mohan had allegedly cheated several people, including those known to him, in Pune and Chennai, besides Kerala.

Mohan had told his relatives that a Marwadi gang would abduct him anytime. Police said only a detailed probe could reveal the extent of Mohan’s activities in Pune. A team of investigators would be leaving for that city soon.

The missing man’s brother had taken him to Pune. Mohan’s activities soon estranged him from his relatives, including brother. It is learnt that Mohan had not visited his ancestral home in Alappuzha, or attended family events, after settling down at Kangarappady. He had bought the flat in his wife’s name in 2016.

Mohan was active in the activities of the Residents’ Association at Sree Gokulam Harmonica. Police said he was adept at shortchanging people after winning their confidence. Mohan, an interior designer, had bought materials from several establishments on credit, and is reportedly yet to settle the bills.

Chennai man not found, police to return

Meanwhile, a police team that went to Chennai in search of a man, considered to be Mohan’s friend, will return to Kerala soon. Though inspection of phone call records led the police to Chennai, the man could not be found since he had left for Kerala on holiday.

Police were earlier suspecting that Mohan might have reached Chennai to meet his friend. The man, whose identity was not revealed, too, has added to the mystery. He had reportedly spread word in Kerala that he has been living in Singapore.

Mohan had dropped his wife off at a relatives place in Alappuzha on March 20, and left with daughter Vaiga before going incommunicado. Vaiga’s body was found in the river the next day.

CCTV visuals established that Mohan’s car had crossed the border at Walayar to Tamil Nadu. However, the visuals did not provide a clear picture of those riding the vehicle.

Extensive search of call records

Police have decided to examine phone calls that might help them crack the case. The probe will be centered on places where Mohan would have likely visited after March 20. Though lakhs of phone records were examined so far, the now missing man had regular contact with only a few numbers, including the one belonging to the Chennai friend.

Investigators have also initiated steps to issue a lookout circular against Mohan.